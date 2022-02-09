Avoke finally in as UEW VC – Unity, Reconciliation and Peace is key

By Dominic Kojo Blay

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba, has on Monday February 7, 2022 reinstated Professor Mawutor Avoke as substantive Vice Chancellor.

This move follows a directive by a High Court in Winneba ordering the University’s council to reinstate Prof Avoke as Vice Chancellor of UEW together with five other University staff with immediate effect.

In a brief address with the media after his reinstatement, Professor Mawutor Avoke expressed Joy about the decision of the governing council by complying on the orders of the court

“We have come back to the University that we love, a University that we are part of its history since 1992” what is urgently required of the University now is Unity, Reconciliation and Peace, and this my administration together with the support of the University Council we shall achieve this goal collectively, he observed.

The Vice Chancellor also hinted that ir was critical to understand that all stakeholders ought to work in honesty, hard work, dedication so as to forge ahead for ahead for the developmental agenda for the growth of the University of Education.

According to Prof Avoke, his reinstatement as UEW Vice Chancellor was characterized in a sense of duty and purposeful direction, an attitude that builds unity amongst the parties that have been at loggerheads for the past four and half years.

He mentioned further, his readiness to collaborate with the governing council to resolve the case of the other five staff members so that they will also take back. their rightful positions in the University. “I am thankful to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, sector Minister, the governing council and all other stakeholders whose prayers and contributions in divers ways have helped in this success.

For his part, the Chairman of the governing council of University of Education, Winneba, Nana Ofori Ansah I hinted that the council’s move was in adherence to the ruling of the High court which seeks to bring a lasting solution to the brouhaha finally.

He indicated, that it was the vision, wish, and hope of the President that Litigations must end someway, and with that court ruling on February 2, 2022 at University of Education, Winneba, the long impasse has come to an end, he added.