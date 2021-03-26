The chiefs and people of Avornyo, a farming community in the Adansi Akrofuom District have heaped praises on the district assembly for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the area in recent times.

They particularly mentioned the District Chief Executive, Mr. Maurice Jonas Woode for his visionary and selfless leadership which had witnessed unprecedented development since the district was carved out of the Adansi South in 2018.

Nana Daniel Avornyo, Odikro of the town who gave the commendation said the people were overwhelmed by the tremendous development in the district especially in terms of educational infrastructure.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a GHC 165,325 three-unit classroom block for the community, funded from the District Assembly’s Common Fund.

It was one of the abandoned school projects bequeathed to the assembly when it was carved out of the Adansi South District.

Nana Avornyo said “parents and school children can now heave a sigh of relief since children will no longer travel four kilometres to attend school in neighbouring communities.

We are really grateful to the DCE for coming to our aid”.

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode on his part said the assembly had demonstrated greater commitment in developing and improving educational infrastructure in the district geared towards improving the quality of education delivery in the area.

He said so far, abandoned classroom blocks at Yaw Owusukrom D/A JHS, Kramokrom School and Kofi Gyaame School were completed adding that work on those at Amponyaase and the Aboagyekrom Schools had started

Mr. Woode was optimistic that the district would see massive infrastructural development in the second term of the government and called on the people to continue to support the government to speed up the development of the area.