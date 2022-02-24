Awako, Sammy Adjei set to pick coaching badges

Gladson Awako – a key player of Accra Hearts of Oak and a former goalkeeper of the Black Stars, Sammy Adjei have commenced preparations towards their coaching badges.

A statement from the GFA said, the players have commenced residential License D Coaching Course designed for participants in the Greater Accra Region.

The course commenced on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

The statement, the exercise which is the sixth in edition is expected to end on Sunday, February 27th 2022.

The course would be supervised Professor Joseph K. Mintah head of Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators and the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert.

Participants would be taken through some key areas such as growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardiovascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

It would be recalled that, Aduana Stars Striker, Yahaya Mohammed also participated in the Brong Ahafo Regional coaching course to get his coaching badge.