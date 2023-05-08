Award Winning DJ and Producer Juls Partners with TuneCore for Songwriting Camp

TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists, recently partnered with award-winning producer Julian Nicco-Annan—popularly known as Juls—for a songwriting camp in Kokrobite, Accra, Ghana, targeting rising songwriters and musicians from the surrounding region.

The songwriting camp—held April 17th through 21st—was designed to foster creativity and collaboration amongst self-releasing artists and provide rising stars with access to Juls’ music industry experience, expertise, and advice.

Juls commented, “This writing camp was put together by me bringing Ghanaian musicians together to create soundscapes centered around traditional highlife and hiplife music. The camp was held in Kokrobite on the beach. A lot of great music was made in an aesthetically pleasing environment, refreshing for fresh ideas from all artists and musicians.”

Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore, East and West Africa, commented, “One of TuneCore’s core missions is to support the creativity and long-term success of independent Ghanaian musicians by providing both education surrounding the music business and practical workshops to help songwriters and producers hone their talents. Where we see an opportunity to add value, we will. We believe that music can bring people together, and we hope this event inspires participants to connect with others who share their passion and collaborate on new music.”

Throughout the week-long camp, participants attended workshops and masterclasses on songwriting and performance, and had the opportunity to collaborate and create original music. The camp featured notable names in the industry like Akan, Twitch4eva, Kofi Mole, Cina Soul, Baaba J, Dayoonthetrack, Worlasi, West Ebusua Band, the Local Dimension Band, Quamina MP, and more who made appearances and shared their expertise with attendees to help guide their artistic development.

This is the second time a partnership between both parties have come together to help uplift rising African artists. In 2022, Juls partnered with TuneCore for the Process Ghana Workshop, an educational workshop for music producers, with equipment provided by Native Instruments, a leading manufacturer of software and hardware for computer-based audio production and DJing.