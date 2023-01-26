Award-winning Ghanaian Rapper Gambo Set To Tour USA

An award-winning Ghanaian musician, Bashir Annan, popularly known in showbiz as Gambo, is billed to embark on his tour of the United States of America (USA).

The ‘Drip’ Rapper will commence his major tour of 2023 in Washington DC in February.

The crooner of Ghana’s most popular wedding song, ‘Settle’, Gambo will use the tour to interact with several of his fans in the USA.

In 2023, the ‘Boys Aye Wild’ hitmaker is expected to release a new Extended Play (EP), a follow-up to his highly successful ‘New Era’ EP.

The US tour comes after the Vodafone Ghana Unsung Artist of the Year embarked on similar tours in Tanzania and Nigeria in 2022. In Tanzania, he did his first-ever East African collaboration as he featured Young Dee also known as Young Daresalama on a single titled: ‘Sio Simple.’

Aside his tours in Tanzania and Nigeria, Gambo was in UK in the past year where he left fans who attended the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK 2022) virtually dazzled with his incredible performance.