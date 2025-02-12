Award-winning Hitmaker Adekunle Gold soundtracks the season of love with new heart-warmer ‘Obimo’

Seasoned superstar Adekunle Gold is back with his first release of 2025 titled ‘Obimo’ which will be released on February 12.

‘Obimo’ is Adekunle Gold at his most soulful, thoughtful, and vulnerable as he celebrates all things love.

‘Obimo’ (which means “my heart” in Igbo) is made for lovers, friends, and anyone who wants to feel something real. It’s the type of song whose infectious melodies draw you in, comforting lyrics that offer warmth, and captivating delivery that serenades.

A master genre bender, this song carries a perfect blend of vibrant Afrobeats percussions, pulsating Amapiano log drums, and scintillating R&B melodies to deliver a track that feels like a warm hug, capturing that deep, secure feeling of being at home with your person.

Known for his superlative songwriting and versatility, Adekunle Gold has for over a decade poured his emotions on songs that soundtrack the myriads of feelings the average person contends with.

His new song ‘Obimo’ offers listeners the perfect track with which to soundtrack the season of love. This song goes beyond the troop of celebrating romantic love. Instead, its soulful lyrics capture the beauty of love in all its different forms by highlighting the passion and sacrifices that keep it burning.

In a season where those without romantic relationships are often left out, Adekunle Gold’s ‘Obimo’ embraces listeners and reminds them that they are not alone.

The music video features a guest appearance from renowned Nigerian-American rapper and actor Tobe Nwigwe and his wife. It also celebrates people in different types of loving relationships including family, romantic, friendship, and community.

The song encourages everyone to look within and find the people, moments, and all the small beautiful things worth celebrating because at the end of the day, that is what love is all about.

About Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold is a Nigerian-born and bred singer-songwriter who gained recognition from his very first release, “Sade” a love song released as a cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life” which led to him signing a recording contract with Nigerian label YBNL just two weeks after its release.

Originally known for highlife and folk storytelling, the singer-songwriter infuses Afropop with Afrobeats, Fuji, Juju, R&B, and Amapiano to concoct a unique blend of sounds and tell real-life experiences and stories. He has released 5 studio albums: Gold (debuting at #7 on the Billboard World Albums Chart), About 30 (shortlisted for the GRAMMY® Best World Album), Afro Pop Vol 1 which has amassed a staggering 680 million plus streams and spawned the global hit records “Okay” and “Something Different”, “Catch Me If You Can” and “Tequila Ever After”.

Adekunle Gold has garnered over 1 billion career streams and collaborated with an array of top-tier talent including Pharrell, Davido, Nile Rodgers, Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara, Fousheé, Davido, and Lucky Daye.

Adekunle Gold is known for his incredible live performances and showmanship. In previous years, he has toured over 80 cities across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa.

In 2024, he performed at his largest capacity venue in the U.K. at the renowned OVO Wembley Arena.