Award-Winning International Journalist, Playwright Esther A. Armah To Launch Book

Emotional Justice: A Roadmap for Racial Healing Webster University Ghana, East Legon Tuesday 29th November, 5.30pm

Accra-based Esther A. Armah is an international award-winning journalist, playwright, radio host, and writer. She is currently CEO of The Armah Institute of Emotional Justice, (The AIEJ), a global institute implementing the ‘Emotional Justice’ framework she created.

The AIEJ devises, develops, designs, and delivers projects, training, and thought leadership.

The Emotional Justice framework has taken Armah as a speaker to a range of prestigious global venues including Netflix Inclusion Institute, Stanford, NYU, and Kenya's African Women in Media Conference.

Conference.

About Emotional Justice: A Roadmap for Racial Healing

After two successful launches of her book; Emotional Justice: A Roadmap for Racial Healing, in the US and the UK, Esther A. Armah is now launching this groundbreaking powerful work in Accra, Ghana.

Emotional Justice grapples with how a legacy of untreated trauma from oppressive systems has created and sustained dual deadly fictions: white superiority and Black inferiority that shape—and wound—all of us. These systems must be dismantled to build a future, an Africa that serves Africans, and creates a humanity centered justice.

We are the dismantlers we have been waiting for, and Emotional Justice is the game changer for a just future that benefits all of us. In this book, Esther A. Armah argues that the crucial missing piece to racial healing and sustainable equity is Emotional Justice—a new

racial healing language to help us do our emotional work.

The Emotional Justice book connects and highlights the histories of oppression to what is happening now, what is going wrong, and how we can put it right. Putting the two words together is about highlighting that this is our collective work, a group focus – not an individual effort, that it is about highlighting and addressing injustice. We all—Black, Brown, white—have our emotional work that we need to do. But that work is not the same for all of us.

Here in Ghana, and across the Continent, we need healing from the systems of enslavement and colonialism that shape our relationship to Africa, and that show up in our economy, our education system, our infrastructure. Africa needs Emotional Justice. There is also the shared untreated trauma between America and Ghana due to oppressive systems that export a narrative of Africa as wretched, poverty-stricken resulting in global perceptions that shape public engagement.

The book was a #1 New release on Amazon in two different categories; General Sociology of Race Relations and Cultural Anthropology for six straight weeks. The book’s two forewords are by New York Times best-selling authors, Dr. Brittney Cooper and Dr. Robin DiAngelo. The book has been featured in prestigious publications including ‘Africa Is A Country’, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Stanford Innovation Business Review and The Non-Profit Quarterly. Esther has been featured on global media; in the UK on six BBC radio stations including BBC Radio Derby, BBC Bristol, BBC London, BBC Gloucester; in the US the book was named as a ‘Book Of Interest’ by Daily Kos, the largest online publication of progressive media with a 300k online following. The book has been cited by Ivy League university professors and leaders within philanthropy as a crucial tool and resource that is transformative in its approach to issues of systemic racism and racial healing.

GLOBAL CONVERSATIONS PUBLIC READING SERIES – WEBSTER UNIVERSITY GHANA

The Ghana book launch takes place at Webster University Ghana, East Legon. The Ghana book launch features:-

• Dramatized Reading featuring PEARL KORKOR DARKEY

• Discussion Moderated by FRANCIS ABBAN

• Book Signing

THIS IS A FREE EVENT, YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND:-

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-global-conversations-public-reading-series-tickets-460836583627

Webster University is an American university based in St. Louis, Missouri with a 107-year track record of academic excellence. The university has been a respected leader in the field of international education since the late seventies.

Webster Ghana is proud to partner with The AIEJ and Vidya Books as it launches its inaugural Global Conversations Public Reading series featuring critically-acclaimed author Esther Armah’s latest book, Emotional Justice: A Roadmap for Racial Healing.”

Christa Sanders Bobotoya, Webster’s Campus director says: “Webster University Ghana’s Global Conversations Public Reading series is designed to create cross-cultural conversations, engaging the public on issues of international importance by inviting global thought leaders, activists, and writers to discuss a broad range of topics impacting today’s society and world.”

Emotional Justice: A Roadmap for Racial Healing is currently available at Vidya Bookstore, Labone and online via Amazon.