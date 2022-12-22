AWIA urges government to establish hub for women in agribusiness

Madam Alexandria Prempeh, Vice President, African Women in Agribusiness (AWIA), has urged the Government to establish a women agribusiness hub, where they can access financial support, advice and register their agri-businesses.

She said accessing financial support, certification and registration of their products remained a challenge.

Madam Prempeh said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the three-day AWIA agribusiness fair in Accra.

The event supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) provided a platform for women in agribusiness to exhibit their products to the public.

The fair saw the exhibition of agribusiness products ranging from food and beverages, skin care products, clothing, to plants and seedlings.

She stressed that the hub should be a one-stop shop where they could access all what was needed in running a sustainable business enterprise.

Madam Prempeh said the difficulty in accessing financial support and registration of products had deterred many people from the sector.

She said the sector when fully supported and well-structured, could help many young people gain meaningful employment.

Madam Prempeh said they were hoping to be equipped to enable them trade in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We will need to be supported in terms of logistics, technology and financial support, to produce more to meet the Africa market,” she reiterated.

Madam Lovelades Kumah, a plant and seedlings exhibitor, urged the public to consume local agriculture products to grow the sector.

She denounced the notion that locally-made agriculture products were of less value as compared to the foreign ones, saying, there were healthier and well packaged.