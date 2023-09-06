Awinogya Jr. donates to the Black Bombers  

Joseph Awinogya Jr. has donated assorted items to the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, to support their preparations towards the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Senegal.

Awinogya Jr. who has over the years supported the team prior to major competitions, donated packs of water, soft drinks, drugs and cash to the team during their training session on Monday, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The donation was done on his behalf by Mr. Mustapha Nettey a Representative of Awinogya Jr. and Medivents Consult – Media and Public Relations Agents of the young boxer – who represented by Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager and Michael Atitsogbui – Finance and Operations.

Mr. Penni said the donation was their contribution towards the preparations of the team and urged them to go all out to bring honours to Ghana.

He said the gesture was a continuation of Awinogya’s long history with the team having made similar ones before the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Mr. Nettey said they were looking forward to providing more support to the team in the other areas.

He noted that, Awinogya Jr had always been a keen supporter of the Black Bombers and amateur boxing in Ghana.

Mr. Bernard Quartey President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) expressed appreciation to the young boxer and his team for the donation.

He said the boxers were in good spirit and looking forward to grabbing more slots for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Awinogya Jr. is a 19-time National Champion in the United States of America (USA) and was recently honoured by the Mayor of Jolliet, Illinoise for his outstanding performance in boxing and academics.