AWISA President Praises GFA for Groundbreaking Coaching Course at Nsawam Female Prison

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, President of the African Women In Sports Association (AWISA), has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its pioneering initiative to organize a CAF License D coaching course for female inmates at Nsawam Prison.

The program, which ran from January 27 to February 2, 2025, represents a bold step in using football as a tool for rehabilitation, empowerment, and social change.

Mrs. Mahama expressed her admiration for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to transform lives. “Those who participated in this program must be blessed. I hope they will use the lessons learned to not only improve their own lives but also to train others and inspire positive change,” she said.

The historic course, the first of its kind in Ghana, brought together 30 participants, including 25 female inmates and 5 prison officers. Upon successfully passing their final exams, the participants will receive CAF-accredited License D coaching certificates, equipping them with valuable skills for the future.

Mrs. Mahama also commended the Ghana Prisons Service for its role in the program, highlighting its significance in the reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates into society. “This initiative is not just about football; it’s about hope, empowerment, and the belief that everyone deserves a second chance,” she stated.

The program is part of the broader GFA Foundation-Ghana Prison Project, which seeks to leverage football as a catalyst for social good. By focusing on gender equality and empowerment, the initiative challenges stereotypes and promotes the idea that women can excel in sports, regardless of their circumstances.

The course was led by a team of experienced CAF women’s football instructors, including Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, and Bernice Adutwumwaa. Their expertise ensured that participants received high-quality training, preparing them to become certified coaches who can contribute to their communities both inside and outside the prison walls.

The collaboration between CAF and the GFA Foundation underscores a shared commitment to using football as a vehicle for social transformation. It also sets a precedent for similar programs across Africa, demonstrating the power of sports to address societal challenges and create opportunities for marginalized groups.

As the participants await their results, the program stands as a testament to the transformative potential of football, offering hope and a pathway to a brighter future for all involved.