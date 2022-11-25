AWLA Ghana  calls for the protection of young girls

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) has called on parents, teachers, school managements, religious bodies and other stakeholders to adopt strategies that ensure protection of girls.

AWLA Ghana believes that the current economic challenges that manifest in rising inflation and high cost of living have increased the vulnerability of young girls and women to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said as a women right’s organization in Ghana, AWLA was cautioning that, the current economic downturn which was further increasing inequality and poverty may lead to unprecedented rise in SGBV unless all stakeholders took action to avert the undesirable situation.

It said in view of the above, “we entreat parents and community stakeholders to increase their efforts and actions against SGBV as many poor girls and young women are likely to become victims of the crisis.”

The statement said AWLA was guided by the COVID-19 pandemic, which took the world by surprise and contributed to unprecedented cases of SGBV globally, including Ghana.

It said in particular, the school lockdowns induced by the pandemic partly accounted for high teenage pregnancy and child marriage and school-dropout cases across Ghana.



It said but for the school lockdowns, teachers could have contributed to a better protection of these girls.

AWLA commended the efforts of the many donors helping to curb SGBV in Ghana in the collective quest to ensure gender equality and inclusive national development.

Ir said AWLA was eternally grateful to Oxfam in Ghana and EU partners’ Enough project that was contributing to the fight against SGBV through funding support to Ghanaian NGOs.

The statement said as a result of support from the Enough! project, AWLA had successfully mobilized and sensitized thousands of parents, community stakeholders and basic school pupils, who are participating in actions against SGBV in Techiman South and Kintampo North Municipalities in Bono East District of Ghana.

“School clubs have been created and trained on various mechanisms meant to better counter the SGBV menace,” it added.

It said peer educators had also been formed and empowered in 40 basic schools.

About 500 adolescent girls, including survivors, were identified and supported in various ways, including provision of sanitary pads to them.

The statement said school-based girl child facilitators (female teachers) had similarly been supported to develop and adopt SGBV action plans, leading to constant SGBV sensitization and monitoring in over 40 basic schools and communities in Techiman South and Kintampo North.

However, AWLA recognised that more effort is required if we are to effectively deal with SGBV, particularly in the face of the deteriorating economic situation the country faces currently.

It said as a result, parents, religious groups, teachers and other relevant local actors must increase their vigilance, particularly over young girls, who may become more susceptible to sexual violence in these difficult times.

It said these girls were likely to fall prey to abusers due to monetary inducements, and might not report abuses due to economic and other factors.

The statement called on the government to ensure that the ‘Domestic Violence Support Fund’ (DV Fund) was operationalised by allocating and disbursing this fund through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

This will ensure that survivors of domestic violence receive medical care, and are able to secure signed medical reports which form the basis for seeking justice for abuses they suffer.

“We should not be oblivious of the fact that justice for survivors will serve as deterrence for abusers and reduce violence against women in line with Ghana’s quest for gender equality, and sustainable development,” it added.