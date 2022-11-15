AWMA congratulates Portia Gabor, all-female winners of GJA Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA) has congratulated Mrs Portia Gabor, member, AWMA Steering Committee, for being adjudged the 2021 Journalist of the Year, at the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

A statement signed by Madam Shamima Muslim, Convenor, AWMA, and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said: “AWMA notes with pride, the crowning of its Steering Committee member, Mrs Portia Gabor, as the Journalist of the Year 2021 during the 26th GJA Awards.”

“Indeed, Portia Gabor has shown consistency over the past decade, picking up several awards for her various special reports in the areas of Health, Disability and Vulnerabilities,” it said.

“She has also shown a high sense of professionalism, dedication to duty and passion for what she does, and it is no surprise those efforts have culminated in being rewarded with the highest journalism professional award in Ghana. Ayekoo!”

The Journalist of the Year, the flagship award of the competition, is given annually to the journalist who has consistently shown, throughout the year under review, an accumulated a body of journalistic work that the Association can be proud of as exemplary for the profession and the practice of journalism in Ghana.

The statement said the Steering Committee of AWMA and the general membership shared in her moment of pride and heartily congratulated her for the great feat.

Mrs Gabor had proven that despite all the threats, risks, challenges and tears journalism poses to practitioners, women were also willing and determined to make their mark, it said.

The statement, therefore, urged her to be committed to mentoring, training and motivating young women in the profession as she continued to work hard to churn out impactful stories.

It also congratulated all other ladies who won various categories of awards on the night, namely; Peggy Ama Donkor, (GTV); Mavis Ofei Akyeampong, (GTV); Juliet Bawuah, (TV3); Francisca Enchil, (Joy Prime/Freelance); Benedicta A. Gyima (Ghanaian Times) and Beatrice Senaju (GBC).

“You have made us all proud and shown that we indeed have the women.”

Mrs Gabor, reacting to the great honour, paid glowing tribute to the pacesetters who broke the glass ceiling, and on whose shoulders the next generation of young female journalists ride on to dream bigger and to achieve greater honours.

The GJA Awards provide a platform for the recognition of individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognising their key functions that promote growth and sustainability.