AWMA Hails Portia Gabor for winning the Journalist of the Year

The Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA) has applauded its Steering Committee member, Mrs. Portia Gabor for winning the Journalist of the Year 2021 during the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

The Steering Committee of AWMA, of which Portia Gabor is a member, and the general membership, share in her moment of pride and heartily congratulate her for this great and significant feat.

In a congratulatory message issued and copied to News Ghana, the Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA) stated with pride that Portia Gabor has shown consistency over the past decade, picking up several awards for her various special reports in the areas of Health, Disability, and Vulnerabilities.

According to the statement, the Journalist of the Year has also shown a high sense of professionalism, dedication to duty, and passion for what she does and it is no surprise those efforts have culminated in being rewarded with the highest journalism professional award in Ghana.

She has proved that despite all the threats, risks, challenges, and tears this profession poses to practitioners, women are also willing and determined to make their mark.

Portia Gabor in reaction to this great honour, has paid glowing tribute to the pacesetters who broke the glass ceiling and on whose shoulders the next generation of young female journalists ride on to dream bigger dreams and achieve even greater honours.

AWMA is with a strong conviction that, Portia Gabor will not only continue to work hard to churn out impactful stories, but is also committed to mentoring, training, and motivating young women in the profession.

AWMA also seized the opportunity to congratulate all the ladies who won various category awards on the night including Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV), Mavies Ofei Akyeampong (GTV), Juliet Bawuah (TV3), Francisca Enchil (Joy Prime/Freelance), Benedicta A. Gyima (Ghanaian Times) and Beatrice Senaju(GBC). You have made us all proud and shown that we indeed have women.

