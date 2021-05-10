Togbi Sri III, the ‘Awormefia’ of the Anlo state has appealed to all nurses and midwives to continue to offer their good services to members of the general public.

He said health professionals must desist from any act that could reduce their effectiveness during their line of duty.

In a statement read by Togbi Dallah Avege III, Chief of Anloga, on his behalf, said all midwives deserve praise for the all-important works they do for the country.

This was delivered during the 30th celebration of the International Midwife award ceremony, held at Keta.

“You must be up and doing,” the statement said.

He also appealed to the government to help in putting in place all the necessary equipment for effective and efficient delivery of services they render to mankind.

The celebration saw sixteen deserving midwives drawn from all the regions in Ghana being awarded with certificates, cash prizes, fridges, tablets and other items for their hard work.

Miss Nancy Dado was adjudged the best Volta Regional Midwife of the Year.

In her speech, she expressed excitement for the attention given her and further thanked the organizers for the occasion.

She disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interaction that the award would help boost her commitment in the health profession.

She also urged her colleague midwives to remain strong in all things and perform their duties diligently “since it is a call for them to help pregnant mothers”.

The awardees also pledged to perform their duties effectively under all conditions.

They further appealed to the government to provide them with all the necessary equipment needed for their job.

Mrs Netta Forson Ackon, President for the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, in her address, encouraged pregnant women to attend hospital regularly for their own safety as well as that of the unborn baby.

“Do not stay home during your pregnancy period, it can have an effect on the child and you the mother,” she added.

She emphasised that midwives are the fundamentals in ending maternal and neonatal deaths.

She said increasing the number of midwife -led interventions by 25 per cent every year could prevent 41 per cent of maternal deaths, 39 per cent of neonatal deaths and 26 per cent of stillbirth.

This, she said, would lead to the prevention of 2.2 million deaths.

The data in respect of the maternal mortality ratio in the Region also shows an increase from 86.5/100,000LB in 2018 to 95.2/100,000LB in 2020.

Statistics available to the GNA revealed that a total number of 804 midwives were needed in the Volta region alone, whilst only 510 are available, leaving a gap of 294.

The program, which was highly attended by health workers, Chiefs, head of institutions and others, was under the theme “Follow the Data, Invest in Midwives.”

It was organised by the Ministry of Health, the Ghana registered nurses and midwives Association, and funded by UNFPA and the Catholic relief services.