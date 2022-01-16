Awon-Ate Foundation screens Kanjarga residents

The Awon-Ate Foundation, a non-profit organisation has organized free medical screening exercise for about 200 residents of Kanjarga in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region.

The residents were screened for hepatitis ‘B’ virus, Blood Pressures (BPs), Random Blood Sugar Levels, and general body examinations including eye, ear, nose, and throat examinations to rule out any health conditions of the vital organs.

Apart from the screening exercise in the community, the Foundation also presented used clothing and stationeries to residents and pupils of Kanjarga and Fumbisi, and further sensitized them on the hepatitis ‘B’ virus, and the need for them to get vaccinated against the disease.

Mr Martin Anab, Founder of the Awon-Ate Foundation in an interview with the GNA, said the exercise was done in collaboration with the Charles Apolikawen Phonix project, which aims to provide support to the vulnerable in society.

He said the focus of Awon-Ate Foundation is to provide health and educational support to vulnerable people in deprived Districts in the Upper East and Northern Regions through the support of development partners.

He said the screening exercise enabled the Foundation to detect certain diseases, and ailments, especially with the eyes and other organs of the body among the less privileged including orphans, widows, Persons With Disabilities among others for early management.

The meaning of the name “Awon-Ate” in Buli he said is ‘It is God that gives,’ and according to him, stems from ‘our belief that the gifts of life and property are gifts from God which should be extended to the vulnerable and the less privileged members of our communities,” Mr Anab said.

The Founder, also a Health Tutor at the Yendi College of Health Sciences in the Northern Region, disclosed that about 50 beneficiaries of the screening had cataracts, and were referred to the Presbyterian Eye Clinic at Yorogo in the Bolgatanga Municipality for free surgeries.

He admonished members of the public to also regularly undergo medical screening exercises, and noted that there were some medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis among others that could be detected and managed appropriately with regular medical screening exercises.

Mr Anab called on members of the public to get jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines, and continue to adhere to the protocols to check the spread of the virus.

He also appealed to philanthropists, individuals, benevolent organisations, and members of the public to support the Foundation to achieve it’s focus of helping the less privileged in its operational areas and beyond.

Some beneficiaries of the free screening exercise expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the initiative especially with the health screening exercise, and prayed for God’s blessings for leadership of the Foundation.