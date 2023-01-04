Awon-Ate Foundation screens residents in Builsa South District

The Awon-Ate Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization has screened 200 residents in two communities in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region for various medical conditions.

Residents in the beneficiary communities, Fumbisi and Kanjarga, underwent general medical consultations, screening for hepatitis ‘B’ virus, Random Blood Sugar (RBS) and Blood Pressure (BPs) checks with eyes, nose and throat examinations to rule out any abnormalities.

Apart from the screening exercise, officials of the Foundation, made of health professionals of various categories, offered health education to the beneficiaries on some common health conditions, and advised them to live healthy lifestyles.

The professionals also stressed the need for them to seek early treatment for any health conditions at health facilities, and not rely on self-medications which they noted could compound their conditions.

The Foundation as part of the screening exercise, distributed slightly used clothes, sandals and stationery to the beneficiaries including pupils in the District.

Mr Martin Anab, the Founder and Chief Executive of the Foundation, said the organization was founded three years ago with the aim to offer health and education support to the vulnerable and less privileged in the Builsa South District.

Out of the total number of beneficiaries screened across the two communities, the Founder disclosed that 30 people were found to have cataracts and were counselled for surgery.

Cataract is a condition of the eye which causes cloudiness of the eye’s natural lens as a result of the breakdown of proteins in the lens leading to decreased vision, and if not corrected, could result in blindness.

Mr Anab expressed gratitude to sponsors and volunteers for the Foundation’s activities over the years, and appealed for more support from philanthropists and corporate entities to enable them scale-up services to other deprived communities across the Region.

Some beneficiaries of the Foundation’s benevolence, thanked leadership and members of the team for the healthcare and support they received, and prayed for God’s continues blessings for them.