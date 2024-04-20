AWS, AmaliTech Provide Training On Cloud Computing In Ghana

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it will invest more than EUR€5 million in Ghana to expand the supply of qualified professionals in cloud computing and increase diversity. The International Finance Corporation noted that in Sub-Saharan Africa, more than 230 million jobs will require digital skills by 2030, and in Ghana alone, more than 9 million jobs will require digital skills by 2030. Now is the time to invest in the future of young Africans.

The investment is made possible by the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community that leverages AWS technologies, programs, expertise, and tools to build solutions and services for customers. The investment will be allocated over the next three years to AmaliTech. AmaliTech provides employment pathways in the technology sector to people in sub-Saharan Africa, connecting them to the global demand for tech talent. The company’s approach combines training with employment and continuous learning. By focusing on skilled technology services, they contribute to local economic and social development. At the end of 2026, AmaliTech expects to train over 5,000 people, certify 4,000 AWS practitioners, and secure employment opportunities for more than 2,000 individuals.

The course structure is based on the AWS re/Start program, a free, cohort-based workforce development training program that helps individuals build cloud computing skills and connects participants with employment opportunities at local employers. Training includes practical career skills such as interviewing and resume writing to help participants prepare for entry-level cloud roles, including cloud operations, infrastructure support, programming, security, database fundamentals, security techniques, and commercial support functions.

“AmaliTech aims to offer around a third of successful graduates a career opportunity working here at AmaliTech,” explains Martin Hecker, founder and CEO of AmaliTech. “AmaliTech also connects graduates with other employers for job interviews and career opportunities. The joint project was launched in November 2023 with 200 trainees and is the start of the largest cooperation to date in our young company’s history – and certainly another milestone. I am very excited about this collaboration and looking forward to seeing the first wave of trainees complete this excellent course, which will be a life-changing experience for many of them.”

“The industry demand for cloud adoption continues to outpace the number of cloud-savvy workers, leaving organizations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services,” said Tejas Vashi, Global Lead, AWS re/Start. “Together with AmaliTech, we are helping to remove barriers so individuals from all backgrounds can gain skills to launch successful careers in the cloud. We’re committed to helping AWS customers and partners hire with confidence from a trusted pipeline of early-career talent.”

“I was well taught and supported during the AWS re/Start program with AmaliTech. I had dedicated instructors who cared deeply about us learners, plentiful and detailed resources, and exciting material-driven events to break up the monotony, ensuring the execution of a highly recommendable program as a starting point for cloud computing enthusiasts!” states Ruth Otasowie, a student from the November 2023 cohort.

Since its foundation in 2020, AmaliTech programs have already provided more than 1,000 people in Ghana and Rwanda with much-needed digital skills for today’s job market. Training a further 5,000 people in cloud computing marks another major step forward for Ghana’s economy, the livelihoods of Ghana’s growing workforce, and building a sustainable technology ecosystem in West Africa. AmaliTech puts inclusion front and centre: investing in women’s empowerment and integrating people with disabilities into the workplace.

AmaliTech places a strong focus on upskilling and training programs are an integral part of the social impact business. STEM university graduates receive free training in both technology and soft skills at AmaliTech’s training academies and subsequent job opportunities at AmaliTech’s offices in Ghana or Rwanda, where they work closely with international companies on their digital projects. In this way, sustainable jobs are created while simultaneously counteracting the shortage of IT specialists in Africa and Europe. Interested applicants can visit AmaliTech’s website at amalitech.org to register for their training programs.

“Partnering with AmaliTech has been a great example of empowering people with the cloud computing skills necessary to take charge of their careers,” says Ruba Borno, Vice President of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at AWS. “The Ghanaian students completing this training program are the diverse, talented cloud workforce of the future, equipping organizations across West Africa and globally to accelerate innovation through the AWS Cloud.”