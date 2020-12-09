AWS re/Start brings opportunity to local communities and promotes diversity in tech careers

The 12-week programme is offered at no cost to learners and no previous technology experience is required

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the launch of AWS re/Start in Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria. AWS re/Start is a skills development and job training programme, which aims to build local talent by providing AWS Cloud skills development and job opportunities at no cost to learners that are unemployed, underemployed, or from under-represented communities. The AWS re/Start programme is designed to accommodate differing levels of experience – even those with no previous technical knowledge can apply.

AWS re/Start is a 12-week skills-based training programme that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills such as effective communication, time management, collaboration, interviewing, and CV writing. With the support of professional mentors and accredited instructors, learners build a variety of technology skills such as programming, networking, security, and relational databases through real-world-scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework. The programme also prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential. On completion of the programme, individuals will be able to apply for entry-level cloud roles in cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical adjacent business support functions.

In Ghana, AWS re/Start is working with getINNOtized, a non-profit organisation, which specialises in recruiting, training, and placing young people in careers. getINNOtized will deliver the learning experience, provide a pathway to earning AWS Certification, and support the learners as they launch their careers in cloud computing. They will also support graduates by connecting them directly with potential employers.

“AWS re/Start is building a diverse pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging unemployed, underemployed, and under-represented people in Ghana who otherwise might not have had access to this exciting career path,” said Robin Njiru, Business Development Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa) at Amazon Web Services. “AWS re/Start creates a win-win scenario for individuals, local communities, and our customers and partners. It connects individuals to in-demand cloud and tech opportunities, and provides AWS customers and partners with a means to build a loyal and diverse workforce.”

“getINNOtized is excited to collaborate with AWS re/Start to build an inclusive and diverse global pipeline of new cloud talent,” said Ulrich Busch, CEO & Co-Founder of getINNOtized. “During the training on-site in Accra, learners are equipped with a hands-on skillset that enables them to create true value for clients all over the world. Graduates are connected with virtual employment opportunities in Germany, in an employment model that combines flexibility and cost effectiveness, which is supported by the Digital Skills Accelerator Africa. We are thrilled to grow Ghana’s digital workforce.”

“I’d just lost my job as a manager in a local non-government organization due to the impact of Covid-19 before I joined the AWS re/Start program. I needed to make a career change and that’s when I heard about AWS re/Start from a recruitment website.” said Ajara Amadu, AWS re/Start learner in Ghana in collaboration with getINNOtized. “My interest increased when I read that it didn’t matter what your educational or career background is – you can join the program. I’m excited to launch a career in cloud computing because it’s going to give me an opportunity to develop highly sought-after skills in the job market.”

Selina Adams, another AWS re/Start learner in Ghana working in collaboration with getINNOtized, said, “After I completed my mandatory National Service, my cousin tweeted a link for me to apply to join AWS re/Start. I didn’t know anything about the program, but I applied because I figured it would be beneficial to gain skills whilst I had the time. Having no prior background in IT, it was daunting initially, but I couldn’t be more grateful right now for the opportunity that has been afforded me. Cloud computing is important in our world today and seems to be gaining more ground daily. Since it can be used to solve many of the problems we face, I believe it’s an absolute necessity to know your way around the cloud. I’m excited to be part of the foundational class of this training. I’m looking forward to higher heights!”

The three AWS re/Start cohorts in Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria will graduate in January 2021, and will be ready for entry-level cloud positions. The AWS re/Start program is now running in 12 countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Ghana, Ireland, Nigeria, Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, UK, and US. For more information or to connect with AWS re/Start graduates, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/training/restart/