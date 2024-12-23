Awulae Amankrah Panyin Abbabio VI Officially Installed As New Paramount Chief For Gwira Traditional Area

The allodia owners of the Gwira Bamiankor Royal Paramount Stool land and accredited elders, heads of families and principal kingmakers of Gwira Traditional Area in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have performed necessary rituals to lawfully, traditionally and customarily install a new Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area under the stool name, Awulae Amankrah Panyin VI.

At a colourful traditional event held a few days ago at Gwira Bamiakor, a business man was officially enstooled as a new Omanhene (Paramount chief) of the Gwira Traditional Area, the initiative which would go along way to end

the long protracted Bamiankor Gwira Royal Paramount chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The officially rites/rituals were performed by accredited elders, heads of families and principal stool father of Gwira Traditional Area to install the businessman as a new Paramount Chief for Bamiankor Gwira.

“The royal family members would like to caution all the divisional and sub-chiefs as well as investors, individual esteemed organisations and Minerals Commission of Ghana to immediately refrain from dealing with one Henry Acquah alias Awulae Agama Tuagyan who is parading himself as the Paramount Chief of the area as any of such act will be deemed contrary to the dictates of the Paramountcy and shall be observed as a gross disrespect to the stool,” the owners of the Gwira Traditional Area stressed.

The unaccredited elders and kingmakers who unlawfully, illegally and uncustomarily performed the rituals for Henry Acquah’s installation doesn’t have traditional capacity to install Bamiankor Gwira Paramount chief.

The development which has informed the current decision of allodia owners of the Gwira Bamiankor Royal Paramount Stool and accredited elders, heads of families and kingmakers of Gwira Traditional Area to install Awulae Amankrah Panyin AbbabioVI as a recognised and genuine new Paramount Chief of the area.

In this regard, the elders of Bamiakor Gwira repeated their call on all the citizens, including private and public organisations and individuals to immediately stop dealing with Henry Acquah alias Awulae Agama Tuagyan as a chief of Bamiakor Gwira, since they had installed Awulae Amankrah Panyin Abbabio VI as a new Paramount Chief of the area.

In his acceptance speech, the new Paramount Chief thanked Bamiankor Gwira royal family and called for unity to grow the Gwira Traditional Area and promised to work hard with stakeholders to protect all the people and properties on the Gwiraland.

He further called for a united front to develop Gwira and pledged to work with the elders and help build a stronger chieftaincy institution in the area.

He, therefore, urged the few disgruntled members in Gwira Traditional Area to bury their differences and join forces with him to work hard to bring the needed social and infrastructure developmental projects and programmes to the area.

“I call on all and sundry to rally behind me to harness the opportunities for my people, as education, health, good sanitation, good road networks, youth sports as well as a capacity building for the young people will my topmost priority,” Awulae Amankrah Panyin Abbabio VI noted.

With over more years of experience in business, the new Paramount Chief is expected to bring his private sector skills to boost development and growth in the area.

Awulae Amankrah Panyin IV served as the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, and his legacy is one that will never be forgotten.

For the people of Gwira,Awulae Amankrah Panyin IV was not just a leader; he was a symbol of unity, strength, and progress.

Since his passing, Gwira has witnessed a significant decline in development.

The land that once thrived under his leadership has been left to stagnate, with very little progress in his absence.

Now, with the ascension of Awulae Amankrah Panyin Abbabio VI as the newly enstooled Omanhene of Gwiraland, we hold onto the hope that he will continue the work his predecessor started.

Gwira’s future depends on the protection of its people and resources from harmful forces, especially the sinister influence of individuals like Angama Tuagyan, whose actions have the potential to undermine the progress of the land.

“We trust that the new Omanhene will rise to the challenge, defend Gwira from those with ill intentions, and lead the community toward the growth and prosperity it rightfully deserves.

“The expectations are high, but we believe that with determination and commitment, the land of Gwira will once again flourish under wise and visionary leadership,” the citizens of Gwira who graced the occasion stated.