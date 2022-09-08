Awutu Bawjiase Polyclinic marks Golden Jubile

The Central Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Mrs Akosua Agyeiwaa Owusu-Sarpong, has challenged management and staff of the Bawjiase Polyclinic to work assiduously to transit it from a polyclinic to a fully-fledged district hospital.

She said to achieve that goal the needed facilities must be in place and called for the completion of the emergency ward, theatre and administration block complex, which was initiated by the management some years ago, to complement the efforts of the health workers.

“The completion of the block complex will surely change the narrative at the facility, especially in emergency and surgical services,” she said.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said this during a durbar at Awutu Bawjiase to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Polyclinic, graced by the chiefs, assembly members, and personnel from the security services.

It was on the theme: “Achieving Comprehensive Health Service Delivery, leaving no Stone Unturned,” aimed at discussing the achievements, challenges and future of the polyclinic.

The programme commenced with a blood donation and free health screening exercise, and a health walk.

Dr Owusu-Sarpwal applauded the management and staff for their efforts and innovation in the provision of quality health care services under challenging conditions.

She urged them to take advantage of the opportunities the 50th anniversary celebration offers to reflect on their roles and how to effectively deliver on their mandate.

“The challenges you have faced over the years have slowed the pace of expansion of the facility as a Polyclinic, especially the needed infrastructure to expand variety of services,” she said.

“However it has been fortunate to benefit from a forward-looking leader and a management team who have worked tirelessly in the recent past to reposition it as a facility of choice within its catchment area and beyond.”

Dr Owusu-Sarpong commended the chiefs, people and the Member of Parliament, Mrs Gizella Akushika Tetteh Agbotui, for the immense support to be facility.

She lauded the MTN Foundation for agreeing to support the Polyclinic to complete the emergency ward, theatre and administration block complex to enhance healthcare delivery.

“Your kind support towards the completion of this block will fill a very big void in the service arrangement of the Polyclinic, as it will enable it to introduce surgical care service.”

Dr Mrs Martina Johnson, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the Polyclinic, in her welcome address, hinted that six of the clinic’s 20 acre land had been encroached on and called on the Government to help safeguard the remaining 14 acres for future expansion works.

Mrs Tetteh Agbotui, MP for Awutu Senya West, in her keynote address, said attaining quality healthcare was a collective responsibility and urged the people and other stakeholders to support the facility by playing their expected roles to enhance its sustenance.

She called on the staff and management to continue to work in accordance with the ethics of the profession to ensure patients were treated with dignity and respect and provided the best healthcare.

Mr Jayson Dzam, the Administrator of the Polyclinic, said the facility was established in 1972 through the efforts of the late Huruna Esseku, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, and the traditional authorities to serve the health needs of people.

Some staff and retirees were presented with prizes for their meritorious service.