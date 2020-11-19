The Awutu-Senya District Assembly has within the past three and half years executed a number of development projects to help improve the livelihoods of people living in the area.

Mr. Stephen Quaye, Awutu-Senya District Chief Executive (DCE) who announced this at the Second Ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Awutu-Senya said, the project were among others, funded with their share of the Common Fund.

The meeting made room for the assembly members to approve the fee fixing resolution and the composite budget for the year 2020 and 2021.

The DCE, mentioned, construction of a three-bedroom staff accommodation at Awutu Bereku which is 80% completed, renovation of Nurses Quarters and consulting room/Out Patient Department (OPD) at Bontrase Health Center (65% completed), renovation of three-Classroom Block at Akpetershie Nkwanta Junior High School which is 60% completed.

“Other, projects earmarked are the construction of National Health Insurance Scheme office at Awutu Bereaku (73% completed), completion of Bonsuoku CHPS Compound, rehabilitation of Pobikwaa-Annan Feeder Road 15% completed and construction of three-Bedroom Assembly staff accommodation (87% completed)”.

He mentioned the rest as graveling works at Bontrase (48% completed) and construction of Market Stores at Awutu Bawjiase as some of the activities the Assembly embarked on during the past three and a half years.

Mr. Quaye, stated that procurement processes have been initiated for dredging and construction of a footbridge at Ponpong, construction of five culverts at Obrachire, Bawjiase, Ankwando and Akrampa communities.

Also, extension of Ghana Water pipelines to Awutu Beraku, construction of two semi-detached Nurse Quarters at Beraku, sheds for Cassava Mill at Bontrase, Saakwa and market sheds at Awutu Beraku.

Under sanitation, he informed the house that the Environmental Health Unit, trained staff on the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and also supervised two quarterly disinfestation activities in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Tebel Company Limited.

According him, the Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Nenyi George Andah arranged for the evacuation of refuse at Bontrase, Bewuenum, Obrachire, Bawjiase, Adawukwa, Mampong and Papaase communities and that Bontrase market was being restructured to make the market more hygienic for use.

This activity is to reduce indiscriminate dumping of refuse and also to control the breeding grounds of houseflies and mosquitoes, he stated.

Under Agriculture Mr. Quaye, informed the house that the District has achieved a lot under the Planting for Food and Jobs agenda as well as the Planting for Export and Rural Development with a total of 10,719 farmers in the District benefiting.

They also received Knapsack Sprayer (NPK) and Urea fertilizers and seeds such as maize, tomatoes, pepper, cucumber, carrots while a total of 220 farmers also received 11,000 coconut seedlings under the Planting for Export and Rural and Development.

As part of government’s plan to support livestock farmers under Rearing for Food and Jobs, 500 cockerels were distributed to 50 farmers, 32 livestock animals including, sheep and goats were distributed to 16 farmers to improve their breeding stock and also over 4,200 sheep and goats were vaccinated against common livestock diseases and 500 household pets including dogs and cats were also vaccinated.

He informed the gathering that 90 students have graduated from the Bawjiase Greenhouse Project initiated by the government to reduce the importation of exotic and local vegetables and also to train the youth in intensive vegetable production using greenhouse technology.

In an effort to increase access and improve quality education delivery in the District, the MP for the Constituency, Nenyi Andah sponsored the District mock examination exercise for the 2020 BECE candidates.

He also provided 60 dual desks and four teachers’ tables and chairs to Ofaso Methodist Basic School after sponsoring renovation works and donating 1,000 mathematical sets to pupils in various schools in the district.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic is still real, it has not gone yet. Let us adhere to the protocols, especially by wearing nose masks whenever we are leaving our homes to protect ourselves and others as well as to help prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.