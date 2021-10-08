Awutu-Senya District Assembly rejects President’s nominee

Awutu-Senya West District Assembly on Wednesday failed to confirm Mr Joseph Addo, the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive for the Area.

Fifteen of the 35 Assembly Members voted yes for the nominee, representing 42.85 per cent while 19 voted no, representing 54.28 per cent with one ballot rejected.

The process supervised by officials of the Awutu-Senya directorate of the Electoral Commission led by its Director, Mrs Patience Baddoo, was held during a special assembly meeting at Awutu Bereku.

Earlier, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, Madam Gizella Agbotui Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Awutu Constituency and Chiefs from Awutu and Senya Traditional Councils, appealed to the members to endorse the nominee in the interest of development but their appeal went on deaf ears.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, some of the assembly members and aggrieved persons told the GNA that they were disappointed because the Police invaded the hall and blocked their view during the counting process, saying the action was uncalled for.

“We are not happy about the failure to confirm the nominee and we hope he will be endorsed when he appear the second time,” they stated.

They also emphasized the need for the police to act professionally during the counting process as done in the election to avoid disturbances and confusion and to enable them to go back and inform their community members about what went on.