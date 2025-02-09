Awutu Senya East Chairman Congratulates Gizela Tetteh on her Deputy ministerial appointment

Awutu Senya East constituency lead by Hon Stephen Ofosu Agyare has extended heartfelt congratulations to Hon Gizela Tetteh on her ministerial appointment as the Deputy minister for Work and housing

In a statement, Hon Stephen Ofosu Agyare I praised Hon. Gizela Tetteh remarkable contributions to the development in Awutu Senya West and its surroundings, highlighting his unwavering support for education, infrastructure, and community welfare.

Hon Gizela Tetteh who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West dedication to the growth and progress of her constituency has earned her immense respect from the traditional leadership and the people of the community.

The constituency extolled her leadership qualities and commitment to national development, expressing confidence that her new role as Deputy Minister for work and housing will further strengthen Ghana’s global engagements and diplomatic relations.

The Constituency Chairman also acknowledged their Member of Parliament, whose efforts have positively impacted the socio-economic growth of the area.

They assured their full support for their leader as he takes on this important national assignment.

The people of Awutu Senya East join in celebrating this significant milestone and look forward to continued collaboration for the betterment of the community and the nation at large.