Awutu Senya East MP-elect Urges Swift Police Action on Election Day Shooting

Phillis Naa Koryoo, the Member of Parliament elect for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, has called on the police to expedite their investigation into the election day shooting incident that resulted in the loss of a life in her constituency.

Speaking to the media, Naa Koryoo emphasized the need for justice, stating, “A life has been taken; I believe that justice must be served. Whoever the perpetrators are, wherever they are, I believe that the police can fish them out.”

The MP-elect confirmed that she has been collaborating closely with law enforcement, offering assistance where necessary to ensure a thorough investigation. “The police have been very supportive, and they give me updates on everything they do. Where there is a need for me to assist in the investigation, I do so. We are on it, but because the issue is under investigation, I wouldn’t want to divulge information on it,” she added.

The shooting incident is one of several reports of violence during the 2024 elections. Awutu Senya East was among the constituencies affected, leading to the tragic death of an individual.

In response to the violence, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the killings will be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible will be brought to justice.