Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly plants 7200 seedlings

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) has distributed about 7200 seedlings to be planted as part of government’s Green Ghana Day.

Tree seedlings such as teak and acacia were planted in the six zones including schools, churches, public places, and individual homes across the municipality.

The Odupong Kpehe Traditional Council participated in the exercise.

Mr Isaac Onumah, who spoke on behalf of the Council said the exercise would help replenish the lost vegetation of the country.

Speaking after planting at Jei River, he noted that the importance of trees to mankind came in diverse ways and that all should support to make it worthwhile.

He said the traditional Council would encourage community members to plant in their homes in the municipality.

Mrs Vivian Turkson, Women in Agriculture Development Officer of the municipal assembly said ensuring that the trees were planted and nurtured helped in reducing the effect of climate change on the environment and mankind.

She mentioned that trees helped conserve moisture and made the environment greener and therefore urged farmers to take keen interest in planting trees in their farms because they protect crops and helped improve yields.

According to her, last year about 2000 seedlings were distributed to farmers to be planted in and around their farms.

She said last year’s exercise was about 85% successful and hoped that it would improve this year.