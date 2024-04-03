Awutu-Senya West District Observes The 67th Independence Celebration With Colourful Parade

Source: Kutumoyewoo Nabary

Awutu-Senya West District observes the 67th Independence celebration with a colourful parade

The Awutu-Senya West District on Wednesday, March 6, celebrated the 67th Independence Day on the theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride” at Awutu Bereku D/A School Park with a colourful parade.

The event was attended by personalities including Traditional Leader, Assembly Members led by the Presiding Member Mr. Richard Ghartey, Isaac Godwin Kwesi Acquah-Arhin, the District Education Director with his Staff, Security Agencies, Ambulance Service, Contingents of selected schools in the eight circuits and Islamic community Chiefs in the district.

Madam Eunice Naalier, Awutu-Senya West District Coordinating Director, in a speech she delivered on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo, called on all and sundry living in the district to never take democracy for granted, which is a precious gift, hand-won by the forebears of the country.

She said it was about time as people to nurture the democracy of the country with care, defend it with courage, and continuously strive to make it more inclusive, just, and prosperous.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us go beyond the festivities and pageantry, recommit ourselves to the values that underpin the country’s democracy, patriotism, tolerance, the rule of law, and the pursuit of social justice, join hands, hearts, and mind to rebuild a stronger, more united Ghana, a notion that is truly a source of pride for all its citizen,” she stated.

She stated that Ghana’s democracy is not merely a system of governance, saying it is the embodiment of the struggles, sacrifices, and unweaving determination of the forebears who fought tirelessly to break the shackles of colonialism and build a nation founded on the principles of freedom, justice, and equality.

Madam Naalier said it was through the forebear’s relentless pursuit of justice and unwavering commitment to self-governance that they etched their names in the annals of the country’s history.

“As we stand tail as a sovereign nation, a shining beacon of democracy in Africa, we have a vibrant constitution that guarantees fundamental rights and freedoms, holding regular elections, ensuring peaceful transfer of power” ” she said.

She indicated that, despite achievement, as people, there is the need to acknowledge that democracy is not a static entity, saying it is a work in progress, a delicate dance between individual liberties and the common good.

It requires our constant vigilance and unwavering commitment, she called for.

“There will be challenges along the way and maybe facing moments of disagreement, discord, and disillusionment, but we let us remember the spirit of our independence struggle, engage in constructive dialogue, embrace tolerance and prioritize the national interest above all else,” she stated.

Madam Gizella A. Tetteh-Agbotui, Member of Parliament for Awutu Constituency and the Special Guest of Honour of the event reminded the constituency to reflect on the part of the National Anthem which says, “And help us to resist oppressor’s rule with all our will and might for evermore, adding, that part in the anthem remains all of us, at the time when the country needed independence which became a struggle and the ancestors led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah stood against the colonial master at that time.

Currently, every day we are fighting for our freedom, economic empowerment, holistic education, and good health care among others.

“While we are celebrating the 67th Independence Day, we must remember that life is a struggle, and when we struggle and fight well, we will overcome challenges which are impediments towards our total growth and development”, she indicated.

She commended the schools for the splendid performance and the display they exhibited, saying each and everyone has a civic responsibility role to play towards the total development of the country, adding it was about time for people to adhere to the rules and laws of the land, be everyone’s keeper and to do good in communities they may be in the society.

She said, more importantly, the students and the pupils must seriously concentrate on their books to acquire knowledge and skills to become patriotic citizens and to contribute their quota to make Awutu state, a total place of choices.

She assured the gathering of her continuous support to the District Assembly and the Education Directorate to work towards the improvement of education standards in the district, saying she dreams that one of the Senior High Schools in the district is up-graded from category “B” school to category “A” school.

“AS the MP for the constituency, I will continue to offer scholarships to tertiary students, support the needy in the communities, buy sporting equipment to the various schools to help them uplift sporting skills and competencies, as well as provision of teaching and learning materials to the schools among others. This year is an election year, and as a people, let us combine forces to protect the cohesion, peace, and tranquility in the constituency for the development of the area,” she stated.

The celebration was graced with a Chorale performance, Poetry recital, Choreography, as well as a patriotic match passed by contingents of various schools.

All the participating schools received certificates to symbolise their being part of the 67th National Independence Day anniversary celebration.

In a brief closing remark, Nai Ampim Darko Tetteh IV of the Awutu Traditional Council, who chaired the function, expressed gratitude to the district anniversary planning committee for putting things in place for a successful and memorable celebration.

He, therefore, called on the people living in the district to let the progress and development of the area be their number one priority and work together to create a conducive environment to attract tourists and more investors to the area.