AXIAN Telecom Secures $100 Million EU-Backed Loan for 4G/5G Expansion in Africa

The European Investment Bank’s global arm, EIB Global, has approved a $100 million financing package to AXIAN Telecom to expand high-speed mobile broadband networks in Madagascar and Tanzania, bolstering connectivity under the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy.

The investment, guaranteed by the EU, aims to double 4G coverage and advance 5G rollout in both countries, targeting reduced digital inequality and enhanced access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

AXIAN Telecom, a pan-African operator serving 44 million subscribers across nine nations, will allocate 60milliontoTanzaniaand60milliontoTanzaniaand40 million to Madagascar. The project aligns with the EU’s push to mobilize €150 billion for African infrastructure by 2030, emphasizing sustainable development and inclusive growth. In Tanzania and Madagascar—where AXIAN operates under the Yas brand—the initiative is expected to bridge urban-rural connectivity gaps, supporting e-commerce and innovation in underserved regions.

“This financing accelerates our mission to drive socio-economic progress through digital inclusion,” said AXIAN Telecom CEO Hassan Jaber. The expansion will add 1,500 new 4G sites and introduce 5G infrastructure, building on existing networks that currently cover 65% of Madagascar and 75% of Tanzania’s population.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle underscored the strategic value, stating, “Reliable connectivity is foundational to unlocking human potential and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.” The project’s energy-efficient infrastructure design aims to minimize environmental impact while maximizing reach.

EU ambassadors to both countries highlighted the investment’s broader implications. In Madagascar, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation Laurent d’Ersu noted the focus on “fair competition and job creation,” while Tanzania’s EU Ambassador Christine Grau emphasized partnerships to ensure “no one is left behind” in the digital transition.

The deal arrives as Africa’s youth-driven demand for mobile services surges, with smartphone adoption in AXIAN’s markets growing at 12% annually. However, challenges persist, including currency volatility and regulatory hurdles in fragmented telecom markets. Analysts note that AXIAN’s reliance on EU-backed financing mitigates risk, but long-term success hinges on balancing infrastructure costs with affordable user pricing.

As part of the EU’s Digital4Development agenda, the investment reflects a broader shift toward public-private collaborations to close Africa’s digital divide. With 5G penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa still below 3%, projects like this could catalyze regional competitiveness, though execution amid macroeconomic headwinds will test AXIAN’s operational resilience.