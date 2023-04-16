Ay eL Crowned As Africa Arts & Achievers Awards African Artiste Of The Year

Fast Rising Ghanaian Singer Ay eL has been awarded as the African Artiste Of The Year at the second edition of Africa Arts & Achievers Awards by Steflix Media Network.

With her unique voice and style, Ay eL is quickly becoming a household name in the music industry and her first award serves as a motivation to keep up with whatever she is doing as a musician.

Born Mercy Tanowaa Nyampong known professionally as Ay eL (Adwoa Laylow) is an afrobeat singer, songwriter and a performer making waves in the music industry with her unique voice and style.

Ay eL started singing at a young age and was influenced by various genres of music such as Highlife, Reggae, and Afrobeat. She developed a passion for music and started writing her own songs at a very young age.