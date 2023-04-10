Ay eL Releases Music Video For ‘We Dey Chill’ Featuring Kuami Eugene & Fati

Budding Ghanaian musician Ay eL has released the official music video for ‘We Dey Chill’ featuring Kuami Eugene and Fati.

Ay eL injects his unique style into “We Dey Chill” and exhorts listeners to spread the message of love through catchy melodies, busy instrumentals, and a magnetic chorus.

The song follows the story of two lovers who are willing to go to any lengths to spread love, even if it means putting their own safety at risk. The lyrics explore the challenges of falling in love and having to face the fear and insecurities that come with it. This is further highlighted by Kuami Eugene and Fati‘s accompaniment on the track which gives the song an extra spark.

Born Mercy Tanowaa Nyampong known professionally as Ay eL (Adwoa Laylow) is an afrobeat singer, songwriter, and performer making waves in the music industry with her unique voice and style.

Ay eL started singing at a young age and was influenced by various genres of music such as Highlife, Reggae, and Afrobeat. She developed a passion for music and started writing her own songs at a very young age.

In addition to her collaboration with Kuami Eugene, Ay eL has also worked with other notable Ghanaian artists such as Larruso on the song “Pass Your Ball”.

With her unique voice and style, Ay eL is quickly becoming a household name in the music industry, and her fans are eagerly anticipating her next release.