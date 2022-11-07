Ay eL Shares New Single “Pass Your Ball” Featuring Larruso

Starz Factory Records front liner Ay eL, and the ‘Midnight’ hit-maker Larruso link up for a mind-blowing tune dubbed “Pass Your Ball”

“Pass Your Ball” as the name goes is a love masterpiece for all ages and Ay eL always deliver whenever she comes through. We hope you enjoy this song as much as Ay eL and the whole team does.

Pass Your Ball was produced, mixed, and mastered by Ghana’s very own GigzBeatz Video production by Director Cray. She released her first single “Yawa” which gained lots of stream and recognition this year. Larruso never fails with delivery and he did magic on this masterpiece.

Ay eL holds a unique sound that defines her only. She is a product of Tema Secondary School where she studied General Science. For almost half a year in the music scene, she is currently on her second release and we can’t wait to see her performing very well from this release onwards.

Born Mercy Tanowaa Nyampong known professionally in showbiz as Ay el (Adwoa Laylow), is a recording and performing Ghanaian singer, a musician recognized by her debut single “Yawa”, with afrobeats as her major genre.

Stream this masterpiece here https://fanlink.to/PassYourBall