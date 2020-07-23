Versatile Ghanaian artiste, Ahkan, has over the past days delivered a masterpiece featuring viral internet sensations AY Poyoo, Shatta Bandle and Ablekuma Lace.

According to Akhan, music loving fans saw them as comedians but he saw them as great music exports.

“As we all know, AY Poyoo has attracted some Hollywood attention over the past months while Shatta Bandle is very well known across Africa.

“So deciding to put them together was strictly for business purposes but not comical. I believe these guys are talented in their own ways and Ghanaians should not underrate them,” he said in an interview.

The song titled “Blessing” has been one of the top trending songs on social media with music loving fans excited with the delivery by all the artistes and has been regarded as one of the best collaborations for the year.

Advertisements