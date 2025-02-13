Ayariga Apologizes to Ofori-Atta Over Home Raid

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has extended a formal apology to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the controversial raid of Ofori-Atta’s private residence on February 11.

The operation, carried out by men in military uniform under the leadership of Richard Jakpa, has raised serious questions about the role of military personnel in domestic law enforcement.

In a statement delivered in Parliament on February 13, Ayariga explained that an investigation into the incident had been launched after concerns were raised about the involvement of both police and military operatives. “Our constitution enshrines the right to privacy and the integrity of one’s property,” Ayariga asserted, emphasizing that President Mahama’s administration is committed to resetting the country by ensuring that all actions are in strict compliance with the law.

Ayariga acknowledged that the raid, which was reportedly coordinated by the National Security Coordinator’s office, was both regrettable and unfortunate. He confirmed that discussions with the Minister of Interior, the Inspector General of Police, and the Minister of Defence had resulted in assurances that such overreach would never happen again. The apology, he stressed, was not only for the breach of privacy but also as a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to upholding fundamental human rights.

The incident has sparked considerable debate in Parliament. Former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul criticized the use of soldiers in what he described as a matter for civilian law enforcement agencies. His comments echoed earlier sentiments from MP John Jinapor, who recalled a similar home raid in 2017 that left his family, including his young child, in a state of distress. Critics argue that employing military force in domestic investigations is a dangerous precedent that undermines the democratic process.

Adding to the controversy, the raid comes amid ongoing investigations into Ofori-Atta’s conduct, with the Office of the Special Prosecutor having declared him a fugitive for failing to appear for questioning on several charges. Ofori-Atta’s lawyers have countered that he is currently out of the country on medical grounds and will reschedule his appearance once his treatment is complete.

This episode highlights a broader concern over the balance between national security and civil liberties. While Ayariga’s apology is a welcome step towards accountability, many remain uneasy about the blurred lines between military and police roles in a democratic society. The government now faces the challenge of restoring public trust and ensuring that such violations of personal privacy do not recur in the future.