Ayariga Clarifies His Political Intentions: Leadership of Parliament, Not a Ministerial Role

Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has addressed ongoing speculation about his political ambitions, confirming that he has no desire for a ministerial position.

Instead, Ayariga revealed that his primary interest lies in leading the caucus in Parliament, a role he has not yet had the opportunity to undertake, despite holding several ministerial positions in the past.

In an interview, Ayariga explained that he had been approached well before the 2024 elections about the possibility of taking on the leadership role within Parliament. “The suggestion to me to lead came before the election. Even before the election, I was approached by some people,” he said. He added that members of the current Minority caucus had also expressed their belief that he would take on the role once the election was over.

He reflected on his extensive experience in executive roles, having served as a presidential spokesperson, a deputy minister, and a minister in several ministries. However, Ayariga made it clear that his desire to lead the caucus stemmed from his lack of experience in this particular role. “The one job I’ve really not done is to lead the caucus. For me, that’s something I’ve never done before,” he explained.

Despite rumors suggesting he could be appointed as the Attorney General, Ayariga emphasized that this was never a role he aspired to. “It is something that I’ve never been interested in,” he stated firmly, clarifying that his political focus remains on leading the legislative body rather than joining the executive.

With the political landscape shifting and leadership roles being discussed, Ayariga’s stance on his future in Parliament has given voters and political analysts a clearer picture of his priorities as he continues to serve in the nation’s legislature.