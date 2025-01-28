Ayariga Reflects on NDC’s Strong Election Performance: “The Margin Surprised Us”

Mahama Ayariga, Majority Leader in Parliament, has shared his thoughts on the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s impressive performance in the recent elections, admitting that the results far exceeded the party’s expectations.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on Channel One’s Point of View program, Ayariga openly acknowledged the surprising nature of the victory.

“We expected to win, but we were surprised that the margin was that significant,” Ayariga said, addressing the outcome. “Particularly in the parliamentary results, we knew people were dissatisfied with the performance of the NPP as a government, and we also knew they wanted the NDC. But we didn’t expect to win the number of seats we won,” he revealed, reflecting on the party’s unexpected success.

Ayariga highlighted the significant margins of victory in many constituencies, which took the party by surprise. “In the constituencies we won, the margins that each member of parliament won with were very significant, and that surprised us,” he said.

The results, he noted, underscored a widespread dissatisfaction with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government across the country. He pointed to the NDC’s dominance in key regions such as Upper East and Upper West, where the party’s success was particularly strong. “You can just see that it was a general pattern of Ghanaians being totally dissatisfied with the NPP as a government and deciding to give the NDC an opportunity,” Ayariga said.

This analysis underscores a broader national sentiment, with the NDC positioning itself as the alternative to the NPP, based on the frustrations expressed by voters in the polls. Ayariga’s comments reflect both a sense of triumph and a recognition of the responsibility that comes with such a decisive mandate.