Ayariga Reveals Mediation Efforts Before Chaotic Ministerial Vetting Session

Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has disclosed that he made concerted efforts to mediate between members of the Appointments Committee before the ministerial vetting session on Thursday, January 30, descended into chaos.

Despite his attempts to broker peace, tensions flared, leading to violent disruptions and the destruction of parliamentary property.

Appearing before Parliament’s Special Committee, which is investigating the incident, Ayariga revealed that he had reached out to both Majority and Minority members of the committee in a bid to find common ground. However, his efforts were in vain, as neither side was willing to compromise. The root of the conflict lay in the Majority caucus’s decision to proceed with the vetting session despite the Minority’s request to postpone it to Friday, January 31.

Ayariga explained that the Majority’s insistence on holding the session on Thursday was driven by practical considerations. “The nominees were here with their families and their chiefs, and to tell them to go and come back the next day was going to be a major inconvenience,” he stated. He emphasized that the decision was not merely about having the numerical advantage to push through the agenda but about respecting the time and effort of the nominees and their supporters.

The session, however, quickly spiraled out of control, with heated exchanges and physical altercations leading to damage within the parliamentary chamber. The incident has raised serious concerns about the deteriorating state of political discourse and the ability of Ghana’s lawmakers to resolve disputes amicably.

The Special Committee’s investigation into the disturbances is ongoing, with many hoping it will shed light on the circumstances that led to the breakdown of order. The incident has also reignited debates about the need for greater collaboration and mutual respect between the Majority and Minority in Parliament, particularly during high-stakes processes like ministerial vetting.

As the probe continues, Ghanaians are left to reflect on the broader implications of such incidents for the country’s democracy. The destruction of parliamentary property and the inability of elected representatives to resolve conflicts peacefully undermine public trust in the institution. For many, this episode serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for political leaders to prioritize dialogue and compromise over partisanship and confrontation.

Ayariga’s revelations highlight the complexities of parliamentary politics and the challenges of balancing competing interests. While his mediation efforts may not have succeeded this time, they underscore the importance of continued attempts to foster unity and cooperation in the legislative process. The hope now is that the Special Committee’s findings will lead to concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future and restore faith in Ghana’s parliamentary democracy.