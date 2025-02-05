Ayariga Slams Afenyo-Markin Over “Lobbied” Vetting of Linda Ocloo

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has launched a scathing critique of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accusing him of shirking his duties during the vetting of Greater Accra Regional Minister nominee Linda Ocloo.

The controversy stems from a shockingly brief six-minute vetting session, which Ayariga claims was marred by undue political influence and a lack of rigorous scrutiny.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on February 5, 2025, Ayariga expressed dismay over Afenyo-Markin’s admission that he had been “begged” not to thoroughly question Ocloo. “As Minority Leader, you have an obligation to do your job well,” Ayariga said. “If he can sit on television and say he was lobbied not to do his work, then he should be held accountable.”

The vetting session, which many expected to be rigorous given Ocloo’s high-profile nomination, ended abruptly after just six minutes. Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of the Appointments Committee, later revealed that the presence of influential figures—including chiefs and three former Greater Accra Regional Ministers—may have influenced the committee’s decision to go easy on Ocloo.

Ayariga acknowledged that lobbying is an inevitable part of politics but argued that it should never compromise the integrity of the vetting process. “Lobbying happens, but agreeing to be lobbied at the expense of due diligence is unacceptable,” he said. “Vetting is not a formality—it’s a critical process to assess a nominee’s competence, communication skills, and ability to govern.”

The incident has sparked a heated debate about the credibility of Ghana’s parliamentary vetting process, with critics accusing lawmakers of prioritizing political connections over public accountability. “This is not just about Linda Ocloo,” said governance analyst Dr. Nana Ama Boateng. “It’s about whether our institutions are strong enough to resist undue influence and ensure that only the most qualified individuals are appointed to public office.”

For Afenyo-Markin, the backlash represents a significant blow to his leadership credibility. As Minority Leader, he is expected to champion transparency and hold the government accountable, not succumb to pressure from lobbyists. Ayariga’s comments have amplified calls for a review of the vetting process, with some MPs demanding stricter guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Linda Ocloo’s nomination has been approved, but the shadow of the abbreviated vetting lingers. Critics argue that the lack of thorough questioning leaves unanswered questions about her readiness for the role, particularly in a region as complex and politically sensitive as Greater Accra.

As the dust settles, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between political influence and institutional integrity. For Ayariga and other reform advocates, the fight for a more transparent and accountable vetting process is far from over. “We owe it to the people of Ghana to ensure that every nominee is thoroughly vetted,” Ayariga concluded. “Anything less is a betrayal of public trust.”