Ayariga Urges Bawku Constituents to Stay Committed to Stalled Peace Efforts

Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga has condemned recent violence in the restive Bawku municipality, urging residents to remain patient with the slow-moving peace process mediated by traditional leaders.

Speaking to constituents, Ayariga acknowledged frustrations over the pace of reconciliation but warned against taking the law into one’s hands, emphasizing that sustained dialogue remains the only viable path to stability.

The peace initiative, led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Zugran Naaba Asigri Abugrago II, and Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, aims to resolve longstanding ethnic and political tensions in the area. Ayariga praised their efforts while calling for unity, stating, “No individual or group should exploit this conflict for political gain.” He dismissed attempts to tarnish his reputation or that of his party through divisive tactics, vowing to focus solely on community reconciliation.

His remarks follow renewed clashes in Bawku, which have disrupted livelihoods and deepened distrust among factions. Ayariga’s appeal underscores the fragility of peace-building in a region plagued by cyclical violence, where sporadic outbreaks often overshadow incremental progress.

Analysts note that Bawku’s conflict, rooted in land disputes and chieftaincy rivalries, requires long-term commitment from both local stakeholders and national authorities. While Ayariga’s call for restraint aligns with broader appeals for calm, critics argue that tangible outcomes from the mediation process are urgently needed to prevent further escalation.

The MP’s stance reflects a delicate balance: acknowledging grassroots impatience while reinforcing the necessity of structured dialogue. As Bawku’s leaders navigate this fraught landscape, the international community continues to monitor developments, recognizing that lasting peace in the region could set a precedent for resolving similar conflicts across West Africa.