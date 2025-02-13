Ayariga Vows No Repeat of Home Raid on Ofori-Atta

In a turbulent session in Parliament on February 13, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed that Richard Jakpa—implicated in the Ambulance case—led a group of military-uniformed operatives in raiding the private residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ayariga’s remarks come as part of an investigation into the incident that took place on February 11 and have ignited a heated debate over the proper role of military forces in domestic affairs.

Ayariga expressed deep regret over the breach of privacy and property rights, apologizing directly to Ofori-Atta. “Our constitution guarantees the fundamental human rights of every citizen,” he insisted, reiterating President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to a government that upholds the rule of law. In his statement, Ayariga stressed that such a raid was not in line with the government’s vision for resetting the country, where all actions must strictly adhere to legal mandates and institutional accountability.

The investigation, which pointed to operatives from the National Security Coordinator’s office—with Jakpa identified as the lead—has raised serious concerns among lawmakers. Former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul criticized the use of soldiers to conduct what should be a police operation, emphasizing that in a functioning democracy, law enforcement investigations must be carried out by the appropriate agencies. This sentiment echoed earlier accounts from MP John Jinapor, who recalled a distressing raid on his own home in 2017 that left his young child terrified—a stark reminder of the human cost when security forces overstep their bounds.

The incident adds fuel to an already simmering controversy surrounding former Minister Ofori-Atta, who is currently wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for multiple investigations involving alleged irregularities in government contracts. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng had declared him a fugitive from the law after repeated invitations for questioning went unheeded. Ofori-Atta’s legal team, however, maintains that he is out of the country on medical grounds, arguing that any investigation should be deferred until his return.

This unfolding saga has not only unsettled members of Parliament but has also stirred broader public debate about the balance between state security and individual rights. The raid on a private residence, regardless of the circumstances, has highlighted the fragile intersection of national security and civil liberties—a reminder that in a democracy, even those tasked with enforcing the law must do so with utmost restraint and respect for personal freedoms.

As the government seeks to restore confidence in its institutions, the promise that such overreach will never happen again remains a critical litmus test for its commitment to the rule of law and the protection of every citizen’s rights.