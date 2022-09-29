Ayat debunks GTA explanation over copyright

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it sought permission from a creative agency before using ”Guda,” a video of Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat but the musician says it is untrue.

The Ghanaian musician raised issues of copyright after the video promoting the Visit Ghana Campaign was shared on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Twitter page.

According to the GTA, it legally obtained the use of the video from an agency since 2019, and it has been played numerous times, both locally and internationally without any incident.

The GTA further said it was aware of the issues that had arisen from the usage of the video and had contacted the agency to deal with the matter.

But the musician, in a rebuttal, said, “I would like to categorically state that no agency has any rights whatsoever to use my intellectual property. I have not given any rights to any agency to use my work on my behalf.

”As such, there is no agency agreement, and I find it telling that the name of this supposed agency was not revealed in the statement.”

Ayat added that the GTA had not been given any rights to use his video for promotional purposes and had no agreement with any private or government entity for using his intellectual property.

The musician demanded the name of the agency be named and all documents made public.