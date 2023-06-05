Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah Khomeini must be celebrated – Shaykhu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin

Shaykhu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin, Chief Imam of the Ahlulbayt Community in the Nnorthern region said the commemoration of the death of the grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah Khomeini is not to mourn but celebrate a heroic personality that conquered and saved nations, without anything but faith and hope.

He was delivering a speech in commemoration of the death of Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah when he described him as a spirit which lives for eternity.

According to him the personality of Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah remains a great course of study to nation builders and spiritual wayfarers as he has left a trail that many today and generations unborn would chart for eternity.

Below is his statement:

Imam Khomeini: A spirit which lives for eternity.

The commemoration of the death of the grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah Khomeini is not to mourn but celebrate a heroic personality that conquered and saved nations, without anything but faith and hope.

Ayatollah Khomeini was a spiritual leader who led the 1979 revolution in the Islamic republic of Iran and changed the course of history particularly, in the middle east.

The situation in the region was terrible and needed a brave, just, visionary and pious leader to rescue the nation and change the dangerous trajectory on which the Nation was headed. Allaah listened to the cries of the innocent and sent of his servants, a figure whose piety, sacrifice, justice and competence redirected the political dispensation to the path of better growth and development.

The personality of Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah remains a great course of study to nation builders and spiritual wayfarers. He has left a trail that many today and generations unborn would chart for eternity.

Imam Khomeini: A spirit which lives for eternity.

The commemoration of the death of the grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhullah Khomeini is not to mourn but celebrate a heroic personality that conquered and saved nations, without anything but faith and hope.

Ayatollah Khomeini was a spiritual leader who led the 1979 revolution in the Islamic republic of Iran and changed the course of history particularly, in the middle east. The situation in the region was terrible and needed a brave, just, visionary and pious leader to rescue the nation and change the dangerous trajectory on which the Nation was headed. Allaah listened to the cries of the innocent and sent of his servants, a figure whose piety, sacrifice, justice and competence redirected the political dispensation to the path of better growth and development.

Imam Khomeini’s school of thought has become an important discourse. The revolution founded by him has not been limited to Iran and its effects can be seen in the region and other parts of the world.

The contemporary history of Iran has seen various political figures and currents that each of them has somehow claimed the approach of transformation and reform in the Iranian society. However, among these political figures, the victory of the Islamic Revolution Iran was achieved under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, and his transformational approach played a major role in this issue. This ideology was stronger supported by the current Supreme leader a student and ardent loyalist of Ayatollah Khomeini.

Shaykhu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin

Chief Imam of the Ahlulbayt Community, northern region.