Ayawaso Central Assembly holds forum on RTI

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly has held a day’s sensitisation forum on the Right to Information (RTI) law to enlighten and empower the people to contribute to the democratic dispensation.

The forum was attended by faith-based organisations, unit committee members, market women, mobile phone repair association members, driver unions and a cross-section of the public.

Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive, in an address, said the advent of the law would help in information flow to the people to help them participate in the democratic process of the country.

He said prior to the enactment of the law, citizens did not know where to seek specific information on issues, which kept people in the dark with others forming misconceptions.

Alhaji Quaye said the Assembly would move to other parts of the municipality to continue the sensitization exercise.

Mr Sosthenes Senanu Nyadoh, a Principal Information Officer in-charge of Public Safety Sector of the Access to Information Division of the Information Services Department (ISD), in an interview, stated that the law would give the people the opportunity to participate fully in information sharing.

“It would check corruption and help the people participate in the decision-making process in all spheres of national development. The law would also create an open system of governance which is key feature of all democratic practices,” he said.

Mr. Nyadoh indicated that the RTI law would grant citizens right to access every information they want apart from specific exemptions, saying; “It would help the people get insight into the development plans of the assembly which would help ensure transparency.”

He said the law was not only formulated for Journalists, stating that citizens could walk into any public institution and make a request for information or resort to online platforms and that if one was not satisfied with an answer, they could put in an internal review, and if they were still not satisfied, they could go to the RTI Commission.

He urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the law to exercise their right and avoid speculations on sensitive development issues and by so doing they would be fulfilling their democratic obligation to the state.

Mr George Frimpong Basoah, a Principal Information Officer in-charge of Infrastructure Sector of the Access to Information Division of the ISD, said every public institution had an RTI officer to grant audience to members of the public.

He said it was mandatory for citizens to provide an identity card as a requirement before their services would be provided, stating; “They would not be charged if the information provided is on a national development issue and they would also not be charged if they are handicapped in a way or the other.”

He said one could serve between six months to three years in jail if they offended the law.

Mr Abebreseh Terry Abray, the Municipal RTI Officer, urged the public to test the law as it was their right to do so.

He said the Assembly had outlined measures to carry the sensitisation campaign to the length and breadth of the municipality to ensure transparency to help affirm confidence in the activities of the Assembly.