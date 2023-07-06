Ayawaso Central MCE resigns citing ill health

Alhaji Mohammed Ababio Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, has tendered his resignation due to health reasons.

In a letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dated July 2, 2023, Alhaji Quaye explained that his illness has made it impossible for him to fulfill his duties and requires an extended period of medical treatment and rest.

He expressed his belief that it would be in the municipality’s best interest for someone else to take over and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the government and contribute to the progress of the Ayawaso Central Constituency.