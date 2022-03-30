Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Farm 360 Hold Maiden Coaches Clinic

The sports directorate at the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly with support from Farm 360 has commenced it’s maiden coaches clinic.

The 4-day exercise which began on Tuesday, 29th and expected to end on Friday 1st April, 2022 would focus on Athletics, Handball, Volleyball and Soccer.

The event which is basically for 24 school P.E teachers, coaches within the Ayawaso Central municipality is aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of the participants.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, the director of education at the Ayawaso Central Municipality, Mr. Augustus Owusu Agemfra expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers for the insightful initiative of development.

“I am highly excited to be here and I want to congratulate the sports directorate for bringing up this clinic. I am sure it will go a long way to help identify more talents within the schools in the catchment area”, he said.

He also encourage the participants to impact the knowledge into their students after the course.

“I want to urge you all to go out there to save the various sports you are attached to by teaching others what you have learnt and help discover more talents”, he added.

The Ayawaso Central District Sports director, Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Sabutey stated that there are plans to extend the course focus on other disciplines.

“This is the first of it kind in the municipality and even across greater Accra but we are also pushing to organize or feature other disciplines in the future. The assembly is poised to develop skills in terms of sports, so our aim is to push for proper developmental sports projects as well”, he stated.

Mr. Jonathan Ofori Sasu, the P.E coordinator for the Ayawaso Central stated that exercise would also help keep them fit.

He says despite the covid pandemic hindering the progress of sports, the coaching clinic will propel the participants to be abreast with the new trends of sports rules and regulations.

The participants will be awarded with certificates and T. Shirts of recognition after the full clinic.