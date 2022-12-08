Ayawaso CP Football Club President commends stakeholders for support

Mr. Emmanual Akpabli, President of the Ayawaso Cerebral Palsy (CP) Football Club has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the support during their one-day fun games held at the Dzowulu Special School.

The competition which was part of activities to mark this year’s World Disability Day on December 3, 2022, under the theme, “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world”.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Akpabli said “on behalf of the teams, I would like to thank the sponsors, organisers, coaches, referees, and the media for the support.

“It is about time the disabled people are given the needed attention through sports to make them happy.”

He said the competition brought together three different teams including Ayawaso Celebral Palsy, Dzowulu Special School Football and Professional Deaf Football from the Eastern Region.

At the end Ayawaso Celebral Palsy defeated Professional Deaf Football 3-1 to win trophy.

World Disability Day is a day observed annually on December 3, around the world.

It is aimed at mobising support for critical issues relating to the inclusion of persons with disabilities, promotes awareness, raising about disabilities issues and draws attention to the benefits of an inclusive and accessible society for all.