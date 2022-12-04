Ayawaso CP Football Club Wins World Disability Day Football Competition

Ayawaso CP Football Club defeated Professionals Deaf Football Club by three goals to one to win the Special Competition organised to celebrate the 2022 World Disability Day in Ghana.

The event took place at Dzowulu where Ayawaso CP Football Club, Professionals Deaf Football Club of Ghana and the Dzowulu Special School Football Club competed.

Ayawaso Celebral Palsy (CP) Football Club trained by their founder and CEO, Coach Emmanuel Akpabli were victorious, while Professional Deaf Football Club came second

The event was organised to acknowledge the World Disability Day as Ghana joined other countries in dedicating the day towards person living with disability.

The Professional deaf football club who came all the way from the Eastern Region gave a good account of themselves as they exhibited exciting skills, however, the Ayawaso Cp football club from Nima were more purposeful and determined to win.

The Dzowulu Special Olympic Football Club from the Dzowulu Special School were also a delight to watch.

Coach Akpabli said Disability Spots is huge in some countries, and it is about time that the disabled people are Ghana are given some attention through sports to make them happy and feel part of the nation.

The theme this year is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world“.

The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on 3 December was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

The 2022 global observance to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be around the overarching theme of innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, covering in three different interactive dialogues the following thematic topics:

Innovation for disability inclusive development in employment (SDG8): this dialogue will discuss the linkages between employment, knowledge and skills required to access employment in an innovative, rapidly changing technological landscape to all and how assistive technologies can increase accessibility to employment and be mainstreamed in the workplace.

Innovation for disability inclusive development in reducing inequality (SDG10): this dialogue will discuss innovations, practical tools and good practices to reduce inequalities in both public and private sectors, which are disability inclusive and interested in promoting diversity in the workplace.

Innovation for disability inclusive development: sport as an exemplar case: a sector where all of these aspects coalesce; sport as a good practice example and a site of innovation, employment and equity.