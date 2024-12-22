Ayawaso CP Football Team Triumphs in Friendly Match, Emmanuel Baidoo Shines

The Ayawaso CP football team emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over Emirates Club in an exciting friendly match held at Kotobabi Wembley Park in Accra.

Emmanuel Baidoo was the standout player of the match, scoring all four goals for the Ayawaso team.

Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, from the Wendy Foundation, was present to cheer on the players, emphasizing the importance of remembering the disabled and vulnerable communities as the Christmas season approaches.

Emmanuel Akpabli, CEO and Coach of the Ayawaso CP football team, expressed optimism for the future, revealing that the team will be busy in the coming year and hopes to reap the rewards of their hard work. Akpabli also made a call to corporate bodies and philanthropists to extend support to disabled sports federations in Ghana to help them achieve their full potential.

As the welfare officer for the Black Challenge, Ghana’s national amputee team, Akpabli congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama on his electoral victory and expressed hope that Mahama’s administration would prioritize the welfare of disabled sportsmen and women in the country.