Ayawaso East Municipality witnesses tremendous growth in social and economic amenities – MCE

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly as part of the commitment to serve the community have performed massively in social and economic infrastructure to the delight and joy of the citizenry.

At a press conference in Accra, following a group of protesters citing lack of development and neglect of abandoned projects in the Municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Honourable Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta said health have been her heart beat therefore the Assembly have constructed a 3-storey medical block at Nima Government Clinic.

In addition, it has constructed 12 seater water closet facility at 37 Military hospital basic school, as well as a storage facility for Nima Government clinic, and the rehabilitation of children and recovery ward at Nima Government clinic.

On education, the affable MCE said the Assembly have constructed a 3-storey unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Flagstaff house basic school, rehabilitation of 2-storey 12 unit classroom block for Kanda cluster of schools, rehabilitation of 3 unit Kindergarten (Kg) block with ancillary facility at Islamic Training Institute as well as a 6 unit classroom block at Al-Waleed basic school.

“The provision of 1,690 dual desk, 1,830 mono desks, 437 sets of teachers’ chairs and tables, 80 sets of hexagonal desks and the donation of 740 dual desks by the Ministry of Education to support inadequate furniture”, she announced, adding that the Assembly have further constructed Tafsliya Islamic basic school and commissioned as such.

Throwing more light on water and sanitation, the MCE said the Assembly periodically embarks on clean-up exercises, desilting of drains, daily collection of refuse, 12 seater water closet toilet facility at Alwalee basic school and the 37 military basic school, 20 seater water closet facility at Flagstaff house basic school among others.

On security network, she said the Assembly have installed and extended security lights in some suburbs of the Municipality from the year 2018 through to 2020 as plans are far advanced to extend the project to other areas indicating further that the construction of Kanda Zonal Council Office and the Municipal Assembly office have been giving a befitting phase lift for administrative works.

Other projects she mentioned, are the construction of the Administration block of Kanda Technical Institute and the rehabilitation of Islamic Basic school as well as pedestrian bridges, and stone pitching and metal fencing at the Kanda overpass.

Consequently, the Assembly have also disburse cash and items to 245 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and the registration of NHIS cards to over 11,683 persons in the community and fervently supported disaster victims with cash and items.

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly is one of the Assemblies carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and created with LI 2310 and inaugurated on March 15, 2018 and the MCE assumed office in August of the same year and quickly set in motion a development agenda to positively change the narrative of the Municipality.

Report by Ben LARYEA