Ayawaso East residents assured of sustainable development

Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta, Ayawaso East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on the residents to support the Assembly to sustainably develop the area.

“Let us all put our hands on deck to address the challenges in development and avoid attitudes that would undermine the gains made so far in the progress of the municipality,” she stated.

Hajia Kuta made the call at a meet the press forum organised by the Assembly at the National Cultural Centre Hall, at Kawokudi in Accra, to address concerns raised by a group of protestors on May 5, 2023.

The protestors cited issues of lack of development, neglect, and abandonment of projects by the Assembly.

Outlining some of the developmental achievements since the inception of the Assembly in 2018, she said sanitation has been its key focus and that every week it embarked on a clean-up exercise and had severally tried to involve community members for its sustenance.

“However, the negative attitude of our people towards communal labour and environment cleanliness has made our efforts seem not to be yielding the desired results,” she stated.

Hajia Kuta said the assembly would continue to strive hard towards environmental health and sanitation despite the odds.

“The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has through the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development (GARID) Project donated sanitary equipment such as trucks, wheelbarrows, shovels among others to support the sanitation agenda.”

On the deplorable state of Nima highways, she said road construction was a capital-intensive project and that it was a key mandate of the central government through the Ministry of Roads and disclosed that the contracting process has reached the procurement stage and it would soon be awarded to a contractor.

“The government resurfaced some of the roads in 2021, including an asphalt overlay of roads within 37 Military Hospital and the stretch leading to the national mosque,” she said.

Hajia Kuta said the assembly has made giant strides in education, health, social welfare, security and community engagement and it would partner with the residents to be watchdogs in the community while helping to sensitize the people on the need to keep their surroundings clean and avoid dumping of waste into the drains to prevent flooding.

She stated that despite the few development challenges the assembly would continue to execute its mandate to better the lot of the residents.