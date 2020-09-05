The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has formed a seven-member Social Auditing Committee to monitor and champion the development needs of the municipality to help improve the living conditions of the people.

The committee was established after the Assembly held a social auditing engagement forum with participants from Ayawaso North in Accra on the theme: “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability.”

The members of the committee are the chief and three opinion leaders of the area, the Finance Officer, Planning Officer, and the Information Officer of the Assembly.

Ms Eunice Nkrumah, the Ayawaso North Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said the social auditing aimed to promote community ownership of developmental projects and policies.

It is also to increase awareness of the operations of local government and to empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

She said it also allowed persons outside government operations to influence policy-making, implementation and evaluation.

Ms Nkrumah said as part of the NCCE’s mandate it was required to campaign, advocate and lobby for increase accountability and reduction in corruption in Ghana.

Mr Samuel Akuamoah, the Deputy Chairman of the NCCE, cautioned the electorates not to identify themselves with any group that might cause mayhem during the December 2020 general elections.

He asked the people to see to their pressing development needs in the communities and collaborate with the Assembly through the Assembly members to resolve them.

Mr Augustine Ofori-Gyebi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly urged the committee members to work together and bring to the fore the development needs of the people for the Assembly to take them up.

During an open forum, the participants mentioned some of their major development concerns as roads, sanitation, security, libraries, which they said needed immediate implementation to enhance their standard of living.