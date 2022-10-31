Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency Elections: NDC Aspirant cries foul

Aspirants who participating in the just ended National Democratic Çongress (NDC) has revealed that, the elections was smeared with irregularities, illegalities and thievery alleging that, the NPP-backed Chairman with the aid of the EC, Electoral Committee and the Police bullied their way through to a supposed victory.

“We shall take measures not limited to but exhaustive ones until the voice of you, the delegates are heard. We indicated to the electoral committee that the delay of the arrival of the ballots and the elections slated to come off by 8:00 am but ended up starting at 3:15pm, we called for the postponement of the elections. We indicated to the electoral committee that we suspected foul, that the time will eat late into the night and that would be a fertile ground for election malpractice to fester but just like the voice of the delegates, it was ignored. We know your collective voice did not reflect due to the electoral fraud perpetrated, and we assure you that we have taken the necessary steps, gathered evidence and petitioned National and FEC”.

This came to light at a press conference organized by about Four (4) Aspirants who contested for the Chairmanship position to the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency elections at the Ayawaso West Wougon in Accra.

Addressing the media on behalf of the Aspirants, Mr. Joshua Nii Tackie Essel said, the Aspirants have petitioned the higher bodies on Tuesday, 25th October, 2022, furnished them with details and infractions backed with facts which transpired on the election day adding that, the infractions are similar if not same for the reason other constituency elections have been annulled.

“The grassroots, especially branch executives across the constituency have constantly been in touch with us, some have decided to withdraw their services others are threatening to resign from their various branch portfolios. From us to them, we say DON’T GIVE UP!, we say We are with you and we will not allow the overwhelming shout for change be silenced..

He indicated that, the Ayawaso West Wougon NDC went to the polls Saturday, 22st October, 2022 to elect new leaders as they forge ahead towards the 2024 elections but the elections and it results has left many questions unanswered and the grassroot embittered as believed that their voice which they translated into votes were somehow submerged.

“Now this is where we find ourselves, we have an election where the supposed winners cannot

jubilate and delegates who decided are wondering how those individuals emerged victorious”.